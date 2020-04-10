Live Now
Evening coronavirus update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Man arrested after shooting death of Indianapolis officer

National News
Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Indianapolis Police Department shows Elliahs Dorsey. Indianapolis police say detectives arrested Dorsey on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in the slaying Thursday, April 9, 2020 of Indianapolis Police Officer Breann Leath. A second woman also was shot. (Indianapolis Police Department via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Indianapolis officer on a domestic violence call, police said Friday.

Detectives arrested Elliahs Dorsey, 27, on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in the Thursday slaying of Officer Breann Leath, 24, police said. It wasn’t immediately known whether Dorsey had a lawyer who could comment.

A second woman also was shot, police said. That woman has not been identified.

Leath was among three officers who responded to the call Thursday afternoon at an apartment on Indianapolis’ far east side, police said. As officers knocked on the door of the apartment, shots were fired through the structure, striking Leath, police said.

The other officers pulled Leath to a safe area and found the second woman who had been shot, police said.

Officers located and apprehended Dorsey, who was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected