(WFLA) — A New Jersey man has been slapped with several charges — including terrorism — after deliberately crashing his car into a police station on Sept. 20, officials announced last week.

The suspect, John C. Hargreaves, had first crashed his gold Toyota SUV into the garage door of a private residence in Liberty Township at around 6:17 p.m. that evening, in an “attempt to scare or harass the homeowner,” according to a prosecutor in New Jersey’s Warren County.

The suspect then drove to the police station and crashed the SUV through the building, per the county prosecutor’s press release.

Footage released by the Independence Township Police shows the SUV coming to a stop in the squad room. The suspect then gets out of the driver’s seat, extends his arms upwards and points his index fingers in the air. Police indicated he was loudly blasting a Guns N’ Roses song at the time.

“The defendant exited the vehicle and appeared to be celebrating as he was apprehended by officers on scene as his car stereo blared the song ‘Welcome to the Jungle,'” the release stated.

In the video, two officers with the Independence Township Police are seen escorting the suspect to the other side of the squad room and placing him in handcuffs.

Hargreaves has since been charged in two municipalities. For the first offense, he has been charged with burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and harassment. For the second offense, he was charged with terrorism, causing widespread injury or damage, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The most serious charge — terrorism — carries a possible sentence of life in prison, or no fewer than 30 years behind bars, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Authorities said Hargreaves was being held at Warren County Jail.