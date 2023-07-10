WARREN, PA (WIVB) — The search for Michael Burham, the prime suspect in the May killing of a Jamestown woman, entered a fourth day on Monday after he escaped from a jail in Warren County, Pennsylvania late Thursday night.

Police said during an update on Monday that they believe Burham is still in the general area of Warren, likely in a wooded forest area. Police described Burham as a “self-taught survivalist” capable of surviving in the woods, and they also believe he is receiving assistance as he runs from the law for a second time this year. Prosecutors said that anyone who assists him will be charged with a felony and could face significant prison time.

The newest update comes one day after Pennsylvania State Police said they discovered a stockpile of supplies that they believe belongs to Burham. You can watch Monday’s full update from police in the video player above.

Possible sightings

Police said that there have been several possible sightings called in by area residents, which led to specific searches in the area – including at a building at 3rd Avenue and Water Street on Friday night that lasted several hours.

Police said Monday that there have been multiple reported break-ins in the area since Thursday night, but there is “no indication” that Burham is attached to any of them.

Will Michael Burham be captured?

Officials remain confident that they will capture Burham.

“I believe we are putting significant pressure on him. We’re actively pushing him in these areas. If he is here, he is not getting any rest,” Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Commander George Bivens said. “I believe at some point we are going to force him to make a mistake, and when he does we will use that to our advantage.”

However, Bivens could not provide a timeline as to when he will be captured, but are convinced they will.

“We won’t know until we capture him just how close we really are, but I am convinced that the approach we are taking will be successful,” Bivens said. “There is no doubt in my mind, we will capture him.”

What is Michael Burham wearing?

Burham was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Thursday. According to police, he was wearing a denim jacket and orange crocs with his orange-and-white striped jump suit, although it is believed that he has changed clothes since then.

Police said Monday they do not have evidence that Burham has changed his appearance since his escape, though it is possible. However, they believe the latest photos released of his wearing a beard are the most accurate pictures of him.

Officials say he used bed sheets and exercise equipment to escape from the jail’s recreation area.

‘Armed and dangerous’

Pennsylvania police said they do not have evidence that Burham has acquired a firearm since escaping from jail, but nonetheless he should be considered armed and dangerous. They noted Burham came into possession of a gun during his previous run from police and suspect he will try to do so again.

Michael Burham escape timeline

Before he was arrested initially, he led police on a chase that ended in South Carolina, which allegedly included kidnapping an elderly couple, which he is facing charges for.

The timeline begins on May 11, when police found a woman’s body on William Street in Jamestown and responded to a car fire within an hour of each other. The next day, the woman was identified as 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin.

Burham was identified as a suspect a time later, but he was already on the run. He allegedly kidnapped the couple in Pennsylvania on May 22 and was caught in South Carolina two days later.

He appeared in federal court on June 14 and was extradited to Pennsylvania before his escape last Thursday. Burham has been charged for the alleged kidnapping, but has yet to face charges in the alleged murder.

Should I cancel my trips to the Allegany area?

Pennsylvania state police do not believe this is necessary. While Burham is considered armed and dangerous, police said all residents and travelers need to do is remain vigilant and do not approach if you see him. All doors should be locked, and weapons and valuables should not be left in plain sight.

What to do if you have info on Michael Burham

If you think you see Burham, you are advised to call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.

To report info or possible leads in the case, call Pennsylvania State Police at (814) 728-3600. Up to $9,500 in reward money has been made available, police said Monday.