Marriott: 5 million customers may have been affected by data breach

(WSYR-TV) — Marriott has announced more than five million customers may have been affected by a data breach.
The incident involves name, addresses and phone numbers of customers as well as Marriott Loyalty Program information.
Account numbers for third-party loyalty programs like airline frequent flier accounts may have also been compromised.
Company officials said in a statement that no passwords appear to be lost and they will be contacting involved guests through email.
