Marriott: 5 million customers may have been affected by data breach

National News
(WSYR-TV) — Marriott has announced more than five million customers may have been affected by a data breach.

The incident involves name, addresses and phone numbers of customers as well as Marriott Loyalty Program information.

Account numbers for third-party loyalty programs like airline frequent flier accounts may have also been compromised.

Company officials said in a statement that no passwords appear to be lost and they will be contacting involved guests through email.

