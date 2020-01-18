Massive explosion injures three in Pennsylvania

EAST HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA (WSYR-TV) — At least three people are hurt following a massive explosion in Pennsylvania Friday.
It happened Friday afternoon at a commercial garage in East Huntington Township just south of Pittsburgh.
Dozens of firefighters and first responders were at the scene along with a HAZMAT team.
Thick black smoke could be seen from miles away.
There is no word on a cause for the explosion.
