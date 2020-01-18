Massive explosion injures three in Pennsylvania

EAST HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA (WSYR-TV) — At least three people are hurt following a massive explosion in Pennsylvania Friday.

It happened Friday afternoon at a commercial garage in East Huntington Township just south of Pittsburgh.

Dozens of firefighters and first responders were at the scene along with a HAZMAT team.

Thick black smoke could be seen from miles away.

There is no word on a cause for the explosion.

