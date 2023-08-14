HONOLULU (KHON2) — With much of historic Lahaina town either burned to the ground or severely damaged, the impacts keep changing as recovery efforts continue.

People are searching for loved ones and the world wants to know how to help.

How to find lost or separated loved ones

The American Red Cross is acting as the clearinghouse to reunite families. Family members can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for help.

A Maui woman has created an alphabetical spreadsheet of those lost or separated. The list is public and can be found on this website.

The Family Assistance Center opened Thursday at the Kahului Community Center for family members who need assistance in finding loved ones. The center is located at 275 Uhu St. and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Initially, it was open on Thursday and Friday but the days were changed.

Where are the shelters

There are shelters at the following areas:

Maui Preparatory Academy

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center – Pukalani

War Memorial Gymnasium – Wailuku

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Kahului

Kings Cathedral Church – Kahului

Grace Bible Church – Kahului

South Maui Community Park Gymnasium – Kihei

Maui High School in Kahului has been closed as of Aug. 13. People staying at Maui High School Shelter were transported the morning of to South Maui Community Park Gymnasium in Kihei.

For evacuees at emergency shelters, the county Department of Transportation will have buses to take people to the county Department of Motor Vehicles and Licensing. The office will be open for special hours from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday so shelter occupants can

have their driver’s licenses and state identification cards reissued.

The convention center in Honolulu is also prepared to provide shelter to 4,000 people. This includes visitors trying to leave the state and residents who leave Maui.

For those trying to leave Lahaina, the County has a mass bus evacuation scheduled to depart from Whalers Village entry fronting Kāʻanapali Parkway. Additional buses will be added, as needed. Visitors will be taken to the airport and residents will be taken to a shelter in Central Maui.

King’s Cathedral are also accepting evacuees. They ask that people register under the white tents on the Zippy’s side of the complex.

Grace Bible Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Maui Lani are also accepting evacuees.

Distribution sites

Lahaina Gateway Center and Napili Plaza for food, water and other needs and supplies

West Maui Medical

Kaiser Permanente outpatient health and medical clinics will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lahaina Gateway Center, Napili Park and Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Transportation

New, daily shuttle service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Central Maui shelters to go to Central Maui shopping and medical locations launched today.

What kind of help is available

Both Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines are offering flexibility with evacuating visitors and residents off of Maui. Hawaiian Airlines was offering fares for $19 from Kahului to Honolulu. Alaska Airlines announced a special flight from Kahului to Honolulu Friday at 1 p.m. The flight can be purchased for $19 on Kayak and Google flights or by calling Alaska Airlines at (800) 252-7522.

The Office of Consumer Protection put a price freeze into effect for the island of Maui. “The price freeze now in effect for the Island of Maui means that commodities must be sold at pre-emergency price levels.” Commodities sold above the pre-emergency price is considered a violation of state law.

Food, water, supplies and clothing are being distributed at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Some baby products will also be given out.

Agricultural operations impacted by the wildfires may contact the HDOA’s Agricultural Loan Program on O‘ahu at (808) 973-9458 for more information and to begin the process of applying for low-interest agricultural emergency loans. Loan applicants would need to provide estimates of losses and should document the damage with photos.

Planet Fitness Kahului has opened its doors to displaced Maui residents to shower, charge their phones or rest.

T-Mobile said a COW or “cells on wheels” arrived on Maui and they are working to find the best place for it. They have also redirected wireless sites on Lanai to provide coverage on Maui. They are also expecting to have small satellite terminals, fastback equipment, portable and agile solutions, and additional microwave and satellite solutions to arrive over the weekend.

A fueling station, available to west side residents, is across from the Kaanapali Ocean Resort.

The DOH Maui Community Health Center, located at 121 Mahalani St., is available for crisis mental health services. The clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and have expanded their hours to Saturday and Sunday between the same hours. Individuals can contact them at (808) 984-2150 or email mauiwellness@doh.hawaii.gov. Local crisis counselors are also available after hours by calling (808) 832-3100, (800) 753-6879 or call/text/chat 988.

Low-interest loans are now available for businesses through the SBA. Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. Residents must first contact FEMA but SBA will provided one-on-one assistance when federal recovery centers open in the area.

Homeowners can also receive loans from SBA up to $500,000 to repair or replace real estate. Up to $100,000 is available to homeowners or renters to repair or replace personal property or personal vehicles. SBA can be reached at (800) 659-2955.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-box usage to those impacted by the fires. Residents can call the U-Haul of Maui-Kahului at (808) 249-8041.

Aloha Air Cargo is waiving fees to ship goods to Maui. The shipping must be pre-booked and there must be someone on Maui to receive it.

HMSA was working with CVS to mobilize to get medications to members. They were also arranging travel accommodations, to Oahu, for members who need additional care. Members can call the number on the back of their member card or (855) 298-2491.

Kaiser Permanente has mobilized its health services. Starting on Saturday, they will have a health vehicle providing first aid at the War Memorial Gym. They will provide services to members and non-members at no cost, starting at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mercy Chefs is partnering with Citizen Church Maui to provide meals to those impacted, including first responders and volunteers. The meals will will be provided at 4275 Hine Way. They are also partnering with King’s Cathedral at 777 Maui Veteran’s Highway in Kahului. Members have arrived on Maui, and they said in a news release that they will start serving food as soon as possible.

Uber partnered with the State to offer discounted fares for evacuees, up to $40, from the Honolulu airport to the convention center. Adding the promo code MAUI23 to the wallet section of the Uber app will apply the discount.

How to help

KHON2 will host a telethon with the American Red Cross on Monday, during Wake Up 2Day, Take2 and Living808. The telethon, Malama Maui, will begin at 5 a.m. and run until 10 a.m. Call the phone number (855) 511-4483 and volunteers will be standing by ready to take donations for those impacted by the disaster.

Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene products are being accepted at a War Memorial Complex field off Kanaloa Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Maui County created a survey for organizations and individuals wishing to offer services or donations. Click here to take the survey.

Gofundme has created a list of verified fundraisers. Those relief fundraisers can be found on their Maui hub page.

On Wednesday, Maui County advised that donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and blankets can be dropped off at the War Memorial complex. Items that are needed: slippers, men’s underwear, clothing, pillows, large duffel bags and storage containers.

The Maui Food Bank is accepting online donations on their website.

The Maui Humane Society is in need of assistance as well. They have been taking in injured animals and expect that number to continue to grow as some residents may need to surrender their animals in the coming days. They are asking for the community to: become an SOS foster, donate pet food and other pet items. Those off-island who would like to donate, can visit their Amazon wish list or make monetary donations on the Maui Humane website.

CNHA is collecting donations on their Kākoʻo Maui website. “While national outlets report on Lahaina as a tourist destination, it was so much more than that. Lahaina was the capital of the Kingdom of Hawai‘i for 25 years and home to the sacred Moku‘ula, the piko (center) of the Kingdom and the burial home to many of our ali‘i (chiefs). The loss of any ʻāina (land) is deeply felt by our community, but the destruction we’ve seen in Lahaina will be a scar felt for generations to come,” it reads on the fund website. All proceeds will go to Maui organizations and relief efforts.

Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. is taking inventory of available rentals. If you have available rentals, email debbie.cabebe@meoinc.org to help displaced fire victims.

The American Red Cross needs volunteers and is offering accelerated training for those willing to help out. They are also taking monetary donations, on their website.

The Show Aloha Challenge is selling Show Aloha for Maui good-quality shirts for $35 and 100% of proceeds will go to relief efforts. They will also be hosting a clothes and food drive next weekend at the Aloha Stadium parking lot.

Honolulu Councilmember Augie Tulba is hosting a collection drive on Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 5001 Iroquois Ave. in Ewa Beach. The donations will be sent to Maui on Monday and will be received by Mayor Bissen’s wife, Isabella.

The Hawaii Lions Club is taking donations and have a private donor who will match funds up to $25,000. Visit the Hawaii Lions’ website to help.

Fox 5 San Diego interviewed Andy Mangiduyos who is originally from Lahaina. He owns Kalei’s Kitchenette in Rancho Peñasquitos and is collecting donations for Maui, items such as bottled water, non-perishables and linens. Mangiduyos’ family was also affected by the fires. He found out his family’s home was gone from his siblings. “They said, ‘we’re OK, we’re fine, the kids are fine — but the house is not there anymore.’”

According to Fox 5, San Diego-based MMA fighter and Hawaii native, Ilima Macfarlane is also accepting donations through her non-profit known as the Nā Wahine Toa Foundation.

Many organizations are assisting Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong fund. Online donations can be made on the HCF website.

Maui Divers Jewelry announced that they will be donating 100% of their online profits to the Hawaii Red Cross until Aug. 15. Visit their website to shop.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility has setup collection points on base as well as outside their NEX entrance. They said the items most in need are: non-perishable food, rice, batteries and flashlights, toiletries, blankets, clothing and shoes, and children’s toys.

King’s Cathedral is accepting water, toiletries, baby formula, diapers, wipes, blankets, pillows, towels, tents, men’s clothing and slippers. The donation center is located at the front entry.

The Chamber of Commerce has established a fund to aid in the recovery of businesses. Donations can be made on the Chamber’s Gofund me page or by check made payable to “Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Foundation Relief Account” and mailed to 733 Bishop Street, Suite 1200, Honolulu, HI 96813.