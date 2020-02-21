McDonald’s makes candles with the scent of a Quarter Pounder

(WETM) — McDonald’s is one of the biggest grossing fast-food chains in the world, but now they are selling more than just food.

McDonald’s has captured the scents of the iconic Quarter Pounder Cheeseburger, but in the form of a candle.

Each candle will have a different scent; bun, cheese, pickle, onion, ketchup, and beef.

You can burn the candles individually or together to smell the perfect Quater Pounder.

The candles aren’t for sale yet, but when they become available they can be purchased here.

There is no word on how much the candle set will cost. The website says the “extremely limited” candles are coming soon.

