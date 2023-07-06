(WDTN/NEXSTAR) — It may be just a little soon to get your heart set on saying “I Do” with Chicken McNuggets or a Grimace Shake — but the dream could come true one day.

Some McDonald’s locations in Indonesia are rolling out a catering menu to help people planning weddings on a budget, according to McDonald’s Indonesia. The company’s Indonesian division announced the “Wedding Mekdi” package on Instagram this week — and McD’s fans were Ba-da-ba-ba-ba-lovin’ it.

The package includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 packs of four-piece Chicken McNuggets for about $230, CNBC reports.

The package doesn’t mean you can get married inside a McDonald’s, however, the company noted to the Sun US. But the fast food chain will bring the food to your venue. Items are to be served via food stalls, McDonald’s Indonesia’s post explains.

As of right now, the wedding special is only available in Jakarta.