Meal kit delivery services recall onions sent in their packages

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Several companies are recalling their products containing onions due to them potentially containing salmonella bacteria.

HelloFresh and EveryPlate are both meal kit delivery services that have recently announced the onion recall. Both companies are asking customers to discard all onions received from July 7 through September 8. Onions received after this period of time are not affected by the recall.

The companies released the product labels so customers could check on whether or not they are impacted by the recall. The product codes can be found on the bottom square of the box’s shipping label.

HelloFresh recalled products:

Production Week Production Week Start Date HelloFresh Product Codes* 28 07/07/2021 2-7-14-19-21-25-AB 29 07/14/2021 2-5-8-9-16-19-21-22-23-24-25 30 07/21/2021 2-3-8-10-15-18-19-22-23 31 07/28/2021 2-4-5-8-15-19-20-22-24-AA 32 08/04/2021 1-2-3-5-9-11-15-17-19-25 33 08/11/2021 4-6-9-10-11-13-15-20 34 08/18/2021 2-3-6-8-10-14-16-22-23-24 35 08/25/2021 4-12-14-18-23-25-AA 36 09/01/2021 8-15-19-24

EveryPlate recalled products:

Production Week Production Week Start Date Product Codes* **Number sequence may vary 28 07/07/2021 82-83-86-88-89-91-92-94-95-96-97-99-100 29 07/14/2021 83-84-86-89-92-94-97 30 07/21/2021 84-88-89-90-91-92-94-98-99-100 31 07/28/2021 82-83-84-90-91-92-94-96-97-100 32 08/04/2021 81-82-84-90-92-95-98-99 33 08/11/2021 80-82-84-85-88-90-92-99 34 08/18/2021 82-84-85-87-88-90-92-97-98 35 08/25/2021 87-88-89-90-91-94-101 36 09/01/2021 82-83-89-93-94-96-98

The companies also announced that if the onions were cooked to 165°F and then consumed the salmonella bacteria will have already been killed during cooking. If individuals experience any symptoms they should contact their healthcare provider immediately. More information about the recall can be found on the FDA website.