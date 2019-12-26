Measles virus may have spread through at least five US airports

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Officials are trying to track down people in five states who may have been exposed to measles. 

Authorities say people infected with the highly contagious virus traveled through at least five airports in recent days and may have exposed others to the disease. Those airports are in Austin, Texas, O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Richmond, Virginia, Denver, and Los Angeles.

The Centers for Disease Control is contacting passengers who flew on the same planes.

