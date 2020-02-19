Michael Bloomberg to make first appearance in democratic debate on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WSYR-TV) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will make his first appearance at a Democratic presidential primary this election season.
The debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday comes just three days before the Nevada caucuses.
The caucuses will be where many of the candidates will face their first test with minority voters.
Candidates like Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are already firing at Bloomberg, saying that he is trying to buy the election.
