Microsoft warns of scam targeting users

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Microsoft has warned its computer users about possibly getting a call from a scammer claiming to work for the company.

That person might recommend a system upgrade that would require paying a yearly fee. They would also request remote access to your computer that could put you at risk for identity theft.

Microsoft has said that this is all a scam.

The Better Business Bureau has said that a reputable company will not call customers without permission.

