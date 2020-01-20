Microsoft warns of scam targeting users

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Microsoft has warned its computer users about possibly getting a call from a scammer claiming to work for the company.
That person might recommend a system upgrade that would require paying a yearly fee. They would also request remote access to your computer that could put you at risk for identity theft.
Microsoft has said that this is all a scam.
The Better Business Bureau has said that a reputable company will not call customers without permission.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Submit your questions for Orange Nation Interactive
- More development in Syracuse turning old building into 24 apartments
- TechBytes: 1/20/20
- The List: 1/20/20
- Cool Schools: 1/20/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App