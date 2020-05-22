Minnesota, Ohio cancel their state fairs

(WSYR-TV) — Two major state fairs announced their decisions to cancel the 2020 events due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.

Thursday, the Ohio Expositions Commission announced it would not hold the event scheduled for July 29 through August 6 in Columbus.

Last year a about a million people attended,

“After careful thought and deliberation, we have decided to cancel the Ohio State Fair. Knowing how easily the virus spreads in large groups, we believe it is the safest path forward for the health and safety of all Ohioans.” Andy Doehrel, chair of the Ohio Expositions Commission said in a press release. “The financial ramifications of hosting a reduced-capacity Fair would be too great, and we need to protect the great Ohio State Fair for future generations.”

The commission says it will now concentrate on how to responsibly reopen the year round facilities at the fairgrounds and look ahead to next year’s fair.

Minnesota cancelled its fair Friday.

Minnesota was scheduled to open its fair August 26, and it was to run through September 6.

General manager Jerry Hammer said in a video announcement that the decision was very complex, but people’s health is the most important thing, and fair planners weren’t sure what things would look like at the end of August.

At this point in time, the New York State Fair is still scheduled.

When asked about the fair last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would hold off on making a decision until the last possible minute.

More from NewsChannel 9:



For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9