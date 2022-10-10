BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Fourteen-year-old Chloe Campbell has been missing for 10 days, and Boulder Police believe she may be in danger.

She has blue eyes, is 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs roughly 120 pounds. She was last seen at the Boulder High School football game on Sept. 30.

“Chloe never came home and we became very concerned,” said her father David Campbell. “We started investigating and we found that she was last seen with two older men both around lunchtime at Boulder High on Friday and also at the football game. These men were described as being sketchy and too old to be high school students,” David said.

While her family hasn’t heard from her directly, there have been messages sent to her friends, supposedly from Chloe.

“We have gotten tips from various parties claiming that she is in Arizona and that she’s ‘safe’ and that she has money and that she’s with a family in Arizona. We want to make it clear that we do not have family in Arizona, so this is very suspicious to us,” David said.

Photos of missing Boulder teen, Chloe Campbell. (Credit: Jessica Knape) Photos of missing Boulder teen, Chloe Campbell. (Credit: Jessica Knape)

Boulder police initially labeled this a runaway case which caused a lot of judgment on social media, including from John Ramsey, the father of John Bennett Ramsey, who was murdered in 1996.

He tweeted on Friday saying “@boulder police get off you *** and find this child. Have you ever met a 14yr old kid? Not usually trusted to make sound rational decisions.”

David agrees with this frustration and is happy BPD is searching.

“The pushback that we got from both Boulder High and Boulder police saying hey it’s no big deal she’s just a runaway was frustrating, but we never stopped investigating,” David said.

Her mother, Jessica Knape, sent a message to Chloe.

“We just want you home safe and sound. If you can’t come home we won’t stop looking for you. We are going to use every resource on this planet to find you and bring you home safe. We love you so much, honey,” Knape said.

The flyer pictured below, made by the family, has information on what to do if you have a tip on Chloe’s whereabouts.

Flyer for missing Boulder teen (Credit: Jessica Knape)

The family also has a website set up for updates.