Mississippi House votes to change design of state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi House of Representatives voted Saturday afternoon to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.
According to the resolution created by the Rules Committee, a commission will be formed to establish a flag that does not include the Confederate emblem.
The commission is responsible for developing new designs ideas. One replacement design that will be included on the ballot is the phrase “In God we Trust.”
Mississippi voters will have the choice to accept or decline the new state flag in November 2020.
The House passed the flag bill in a two-thirds majority with 85 yeas and 34 nays to advance the bill.
The bill will now move to the State Senate. In order to pass it must receive two-thirds of approval.
