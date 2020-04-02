Moe’s Southwest Grill begins selling food in bulk

(WSYR-TV) — Moe’s Southwest Grill normally sells food as it is ordered, but the restaurant has expanded its operations for food to be purchased in bulk.

According to a release, Moe’s Southwest Grill has opened the Moe’s Market, where people can order food from Moe’s in bulk to be picked up or delivered to the customer’s home.

From their proteins, to their tortillas, almost any ingredient is available for bulk purchase, up to five pounds.

Any food item that is purchased in bulk is cooked and will be ready to eat when it is picked up or delivered.

To find out if a Moe’s location near you delivers, or if you want to place a Moe’s Market order, click here.

