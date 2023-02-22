SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get ready to possibly win big at Moe’s Southwest Grill with its National Tortilla Chip Day Sweepstakes!

Moes Southwest Grill is celebrating National Tortilla Day on February 24 by partnering with Cash App to give tortilla chip lovers a chance to win $25,000 in cash and make it rain-free chips and salsa every day.

In order to win big, Moe’s enthusiasts have to do the following:

Tag @Moes_HQ and @CashApp on Twitter, tell us how you’d spend the money. Use #FreeTheChips, #entry, and add your personal $cashtag for a chance to win.

The cash giveaways will be live on Friday, February 24 from 9 a.m. – 4:59 p.m. ET.

Prizes will be distributed via Cash App’s mobile platform.

Fans can win $10, $50, $100, or $1,000.

Not only will Moe’s fans get the chance to win big. but Moe’s Rewards Members will automatically receive three times the points for online, in-app or in-restaurant orders on National Tortilla Day.

For those who want to sign up for the free Moe Rewards program, download the Moe’s app on the App store or Google Play.

For more giveaway rules, visit Moe’s Make it Rain Sweeps on their website.