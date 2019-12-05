More airbags being recalled by Takata

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — BMW is telling owners of some older 3-series cars to stop driving them after another recall of dangerous Takata airbag inflators.

A driver in Australia was killed by an airbag malfunction, while others have been injured. Bankrupt Takata is now recalling about 1.4 million more front driver inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel.

Included in the recall are more than 116,000 BMW 3-series cars from the 1999 to 2001 model years. In addition, certain Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota and Mitsubishi vehicles made from 1995 to 2000 also are being recalled.

