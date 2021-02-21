More airlines asking passengers for information for contact tracing

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — More U.S. airlines will start asking passengers for contact tracing information.

The trade group Airlines For America announced this weekend that airlines will collect information from passengers coming into the U.S. and provide that information to the CDC. Passengers can volunteer to share their names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails.

Delta and United have been doing this since December, but now airlines like American, Southwest, and others will begin the practice.