More guidance on stimulus debit cards to come in July

(WSYR-TV) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) plans to issue further guidance to people who received an Economic Impact Payment (Stimulus) debit card on how to use their card, or how to get a new one if necessary.

Many people who did not receive a stimulus check in April, ended up receiving a stimulus debit card instead. Some people thought it was a scam and threw it out, others just didn’t know how to use it.

After much confusion, Congressmen Anthony Brindisi (D, NY-22) and John Katko (R, NY-24) called on the IRS to take immediate action and address the confusion happening across the country about these debit cards.

The IRS plans to send additional information about these cards in July. The guidance will include information on how to use the card, and information on how to get a new card for free if you threw out or lost the first one that was sent to you.

According to the Treasury Department, you can request a free replacement stimulus debit card through customer service at 1-800-240-8100.

Some Americans may also be in line for a second stimulus check. The House of Represntatives passed the bill in May, but it still must get through the Senate.