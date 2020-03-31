More safe, clean, and fuel-efficient vehicles will be on U.S. roads

FILE – This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump’s is expected to mark a win in his two-year fight to gut one of the United States’ single-biggest efforts against climate change, relaxing ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards and raising the ceiling on damaging fossil fuel emissions for years to come. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency announced the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Rule on Tuesday, March 31.

The rule, which will affect model years 2021-2026 passenger cars and light trucks that automakers manufacture, will improve fuel economy and reduce carbon dioxide emissions standards.

Corporate average fuel economy and carbon dioxide emissions standards will increase at an annual rate of 1.5% through model year 2026. That’s a projected 40.4 miles per gallon.

All new vehicles will continue to be subject to the strict pollution standards of the Clean Air Act and will be subject to higher pollution standards than the older vehicles that will be retired because of this rule.

More than just fuel economy and carbon dioxide are impacted by the SAFE Vehicles Rule. Required technology costs for new cars will be cut by $100 billion through the model year 2029.

For American families, this means about $1,400 less per new vehicle.

By reducing costs, up to 2.7 million more new vehicles will be sold through the model year 2029, which will support jobs for Americans with automakers, suppliers, and related businesses.

NHTSA research shows that newer vehicles are safer vehicles, and this rule will help American families afford newer vehicles with the latest safety technologies.

There will be about 3,300 fewer crash fatalities and 397,000 fewer injuries in crashes over the lifetimes of vehicles built through the model year 2029.

Thanks to the SAFE Vehicles Rule, more American families will be able to afford newer, safer, and cleaner vehicles.

You can read the entire press release here.