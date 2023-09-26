CALADESI ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Nurse sharks were seen crowding a fisherman’s boat Monday morning at Caladesi Island in Florida.

Drone operator John Yanchoris captured “awesome footage” of “lots” of nurse sharks swimming near a fisherman and his boat. Yanchoris said he saw the spectacular sight around 9 a.m.

“The guy fishing in the video has no idea what is behind him,” Yanchoris said in an email to Nexstar’s WFLA.

National Geographic described nurse sharks as “slow-moving bottom-dwellers and are, for the most part, harmless to humans.”

They can grow up to 14 feet and have “very strong jaws filled with thousands of tiny, serrated teeth, and will bite defensively if stepped on or bothered by divers who assume they’re docile,” the publication added.

Yanchoris is a former firefighter who has done drone work for local fire departments, according to a description on his YouTube channel. He also has done such work for people who need aerial footage of their homes or special events.