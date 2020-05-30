NASA administrator gives 50/50 chance for SpaceX launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen on the launch pad, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX plans to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. This will be the first astronaut launch from Florida in nearly a decade, and a first for a private company. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA (WSYR-TV) – NASA’s Administrator is giving SpaceX’s rescheduled launch a 50/50 chance of happening Saturday.

In a tweet, Jim Bridenstine stated that ‘weather challenges remain with a 50% chance of cancellation.’

We are moving forward with launch today. Weather challenges remain with a 50% chance of cancellation. #LaunchAmerica — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 30, 2020

The launch which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 was pushed back because of unfavorable weather.

Saturday’s forecast is similar with scattered thunderstorms and showers expected.

NASA and SpaceX are trying to make history by launching two astronauts into Earth’s orbit from U.S. soil for the first time since 2011.

Disappointment flooded social media Wednesday when the first attempt was called off but both President Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk remain optimistic the launch will happen.

“Our hope and prayer for tomorrow [Saturday] is to inspire the next generation and to give hope for many people who need it right now, and also to unite our country and the world,” said Deputy NASA Administrator, Jim Morhard Friday.

The launch is tentatively set for around 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

ABC News will provide special coverage of the launch, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.