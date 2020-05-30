NASA and SpaceX to attempt manned launch Saturday after weather delay Wednesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSYR-TV) — NASA and SpaceX are once again gearing up to try and make history by launching two astronauts into Earth’s orbit Saturday.
Disappointment flooded the space exploration world on Wednesday when the first attempt was called off due to weather.
NASA has waited nearly a decade for this milestone, which will usher in the return of human spaceflight to U.S. soil.
Deputy NASA Administrator, Jim Morhard, said, “Our hope and prayer for tomorrow is to inspire the next generation and to give hope for many people who need it right now, and also to unite our country and the world.”
The launch is tentatively set for around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. ABC News will provide special coverage of the launch, beginning at 3 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Mayor Walsh and Police Chief Buckner discuss George Floyd protests
- Oswego small business reacts to Phase Two reopening
- Live updates: George Floyd protests grow across the U.S.
- WATCH: Storm threat is over and now the cooler air settles in
- Tell me Something Good: State Fair drive-in movies
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App