NASA and SpaceX to attempt manned launch Saturday after weather delay Wednesday

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen on the launch pad, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX plans to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. This will be the first astronaut launch from Florida in nearly a decade, and a first for a private company. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSYR-TV) — NASA and SpaceX are once again gearing up to try and make history by launching two astronauts into Earth’s orbit Saturday.

Disappointment flooded the space exploration world on Wednesday when the first attempt was called off due to weather.

NASA has waited nearly a decade for this milestone, which will usher in the return of human spaceflight to U.S. soil.

Deputy NASA Administrator, Jim Morhard, said, “Our hope and prayer for tomorrow is to inspire the next generation and to give hope for many people who need it right now, and also to unite our country and the world.”

The launch is tentatively set for around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. ABC News will provide special coverage of the launch, beginning at 3 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9