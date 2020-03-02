NASA looking for its newest class of astronauts

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — NASA is looking for its next class of astronauts.

Monday is the first day to sign up and applications will be accepted until March 31st. Among the requirements, a candidate must be a U.S. citizen and have a Master’s degree in one of the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, or math. The Master’s degree requirement can be met in several other ways. Candidates must also pass NASA’s long-duration spaceflight physical.  

NASA currently has 48 astronauts. A handful of new ones will be hired for the astronaut corps and begin training. These astronauts could end up on the International Space Station or future planned missions to the moon and Mars.

