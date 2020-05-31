National Guard troops sent to Atlanta; city invokes curfew

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A man jumps on the roof of a police car during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor announced a curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to sunrise on Sunday.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the curfew during a news conference Saturday evening. She called it a “very unusual and extreme step” after violence rocked the city Friday night. Georgia’s governor said Saturday he’s authorized up to 1,500 National Guard troops to deploy throughout the city.

A protest over the death in Minnesota of George Floyd turned violent Friday night, as people burned police cars and damaged businesses, resulting in 71 arrests.