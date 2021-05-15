Largest nurses’ union ‘condemns’ CDC guidance that relaxes mask-wearing and social distancing rules

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, Juan Delgado, 73, right, receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot from a health care worker at a vaccination site in the Mission district of San Francisco. Latinos who haven’t yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine are much more likely than whites or Blacks to say they want a shot right away, a new poll finds. That unfulfilled desire could be an opportunity for public health workers to boost vaccination rates among the nation’s largest ethnic minority. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

SILVER SPRINGS, MD (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, the largest nurses’ union in the United States blasted the CDC’s guidance relaxing mask-wearing and social distancing rules for people who are vaccinated.

In a statement, National Nurses United, said it “condemns” the update the CDC announced Thursday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has not yet adopted the updated policy for New York State, leaving in effect the requirement to wear masks and social distance while inside.

The governor has said he’s “reviewing” the policy.

Thursday, the CDC cited data from recent weeks that show the vaccines work in the real world, protect people from variants and make it unlikely vaccinated people spread the virus.

“In the last two weeks, the cases in this country have dropped by a third. In the last two weeks, we have had increasing available vaccine, and we now have available and eligible people between the ages of 12 and 15,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in announcing the decision.

Condemning the decision, the nurses’ union wrote:

“This newest CDC guidance is not based on science, does not protect public health, and threatens the lives of patients, nurses, and other frontline workers across the country.” – NNU Executive Director Bonnie Castillo, RN

“This newest CDC guidance is not based on science, does not protect public health, and threatens the lives of patients, nurses, and other frontline workers across the country. Now is not the time to relax protective measures, and we are outraged that the CDC has done just that while we are still in the midst of the deadliest pandemic in a century. CDC issued this new guidance even though the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) emergency temporary standard mandated by President Biden’s Jan. 21 executive order has been delayed for two months. This lack of protection compounds the dangers that nurses and other essential workers continue to face on the job.” NNU Executive Director Bonnie Castillo, RN

The NNU provided the following bullet points to explain the nurses’ reasons: