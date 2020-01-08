Closings
National security expert Bill Smullen discusses the recent Iranian airstrikes

National News
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Jeff Kulikowsky sat down with Bill Smullen, the CEO of Clear Path for Veterans and former chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell, for his insight on the latest tensions between the United States and Iran.

Smullen gives his thoughts on the recent Iranian airstrike on an Iraqi base housing U.S. troops, and what he thought of President Trump’s response on Wednesday.

