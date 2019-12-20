National Weather Service adds snow squalls as dangerous events that trigger cell phone warnings

Posted: / Updated:

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The snow squalls from this week hit the Northeast hard and caused some serious damage. Now, the National Weather Service has added them to the dangerous events that trigger cellphone warnings, along with tornadoes and flash floods. 

The goal is to prevent deadly highway crashes and warn people about whiteouts.

