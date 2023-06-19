TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression Three formed midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles Monday, according to an 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Once the depression strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be called Bret.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days, the National Hurricane Center said, and should move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday.

(National Hurricane Center)

The National Hurricane Service says everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands should closely monitor the system and have a hurricane plan ready.

“As it continues to get better organized, the models will get a better handle on the system. However, right now, it is too early to say whether it will move into the Caribbean or re-curve out to sea, but there is plenty of time to watch it,” WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly said.

She added the storm is feeding off the “extremely warm waters” in the Atlantic. “We’re talking record warm water temperatures for this time of year, and that’s why we’re seeing this type of development right now — a couple different factors, but that’s one of them.”

A second wave is being monitored off the coast of Africa and has a 30% chance of formation in the next 48 hours, and a 40% chance of development in the next seven days.