Nearly $1 billion on the line in 2 giant lottery jackpots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (NEXSTAR/WJW) – It would be quite a start to the new year to collect on one of the giant lottery jackpots up for grabs.
With no grand prize winner for several weeks, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have continued to grow.
The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $432 million. It would be the10th biggest jackpot in its history if won and the largest since June 2019. Its next drawing is Tuesday night.
The Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million, its highest jackpot since March 2019, when a $768.4 million jackpot was won in Wisconsin. Its next drawing is Wednesday night.
The odds of a single ticket winning either jackpot are long — 1 in 302 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 293 million for Powerball. The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.87.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cornell to fell more than 1,700 ash trees infested by beetle
- Cortland Co. Sheriffs looking for help in tracking catalytic converter thieves
- ‘They keep finding votes:’ President Trump inaccurately alleges fraud in Central New York congressional race
- Petition calls to ban Gov. Cuomo from Bills playoff game
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo set to give COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m.
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App