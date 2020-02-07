Netflix allows users to turn off preview autoplay feature

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Netflix is giving you more control over what you watch on its platform.

The company announced on Twitter that it will allow viewers to disable its preview autoplay feature.

Currently, when a user logs onto Netflix, a preview of the featured program immediately starts playing. If you scan too slowly on the streaming site, a preview plays for each selection you land on.

Also when users finish an episode in a television series, it automatically starts playing the next episode.

To disable the feature, Netflix says to go to its help page. It explains how to turn off both preview autoplay and autoplay for episodes.

