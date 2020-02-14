Netflix giving non-subscribers peek at service by offering free movie

Closings
National News
UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Netflix is giving non-subscribers a peek at its platform.

This week, the streaming service announced online that anyone can watch the Netflix Original To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before for free.

You don’t need a Netflix subscription to watch and the offer stands until March 9.

Netflix is hoping that enough people will see the movie and want to watch the sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which was released on Wednesday.

If you want to see the sequel, you will have to subscribe to the streaming service.

Click here for more information on their streaming plan options.

