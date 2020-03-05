Netflix pulls out of South by Southwest event

(WSYR-TV) — Netflix has become the latest company to pull out of the South by Southwest event due to coronavirus concerns.

This year’s conference is scheduled to start on March 13 in Austin, Texas.

Health officials there said they don’t have plans to cancel the event, despite the potential health threat.

South by Southwest is an annual conference that combines music, technology, media and film.

On Wednesday, Amazon made the decision to not attend this year’s event.