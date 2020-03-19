Netflix urged to slow down streaming

(WSYR-TV) — The European Union wants video platforms, including Netflix, to slow down streaming during the coronavirus pandemic to keep the internet from crashing.

Officials are asking the platforms to stop showing video in High Definition.

Hundreds of millions of people are working from home and even more children are out of school.

