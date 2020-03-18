‘Netlfix Party’ allows people to enjoy movies together without being together

(WSYR-TV) — Netflix and Google Chrome have teamed up so people can social distance together.
The program is called Netflix Party and is a Google Chrome extension that will let you watch and chat with your friends from separate locations.
To get the extension, start a Netflix movie or show, then click the NP icon on your toolbar.
You will then get a web address to send to anyone you want. Your friends can then use that link to chat the night away as usual, they just have to have the extension already installed.
There are even options to pause or restart the videos whenever needed.
To install the extension, open this link on a Google Chrome browser.
