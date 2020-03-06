New deal could allow tourists to travel to space

(WSYR-TV) — Taking a vacation on the International Space Station could be possible in the next year.

Space-X has signed a deal with startup Axiom Space to take tourists, private researchers and other individuals to the International Space Station.

The mission will use the Crew Dragon Spacecraft, which can fit three passengers and a trained flight commander.

Once the Crew Dragon attaches to the space station, passengers could spend at least eight days there before returning to Earth.

The companies said the first mission could happen as soon as the second half of 2021.

