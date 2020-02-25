New Orleans celebrating Mardi Gras on Fat Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of people are lining the streets in New Orleans as the city celebrates Mardi Gras.

The music, marching bands and parties all symbolize the end of carnival season.

Carnival season begins in early January and ends on Fat Tuesday.

Even though people think of New Orleans when hearing about Mardi Gras, there are other places that celebrate it too.

There is also a big celebration going on in Mobile, Alabama.