New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is canceled until fall due to coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO (AP) — Progressive Marie Newman won a rematch Tuesday with Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, unseating one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress in a victory for abortion-rights advocates who have targeted the eight-term congressman for years.

Newman topped Lipinski and two other challengers to win the primary in the heavily Democratic Chicago-area district after losing by about 2 points in 2018. Lipinski is the first congressional incumbent to lose in a primary race this cycle.