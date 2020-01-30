Nike sells out of Kobe Bryant gear

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Nike has sold out of its Kobe Bryant gear following his death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
A search for “Kobe” or “Kobe Bryant” on Nike’s website shows no available goods and it immediately redirects to a statement honoring Bryant.
Nike confirmed that it sold out of Bryant’s merchandise and would not say when the products would be back in stock.
Bryant spent 20 years in the NBA and all of that time was spent with the L.A. Lakers. He retired from the NBA in 2016.
Here is the full statement from Nike’s website:
|In Memory: Kobe Bryant
Along with millions of athletes and fans throughout the world, we are devastated by today’s tragic news. We extend our deepest sympathies to those closest to Kobe and Gianna, especially their family and friends.
As we are learning more details of the accident and the others who have tragically lost their lives, our heartfelt sympathies go out to everyone involved and impacted.
Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball. He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever.
