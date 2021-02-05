No Budweiser Super Bowl ads: Who will and won’t advertise in the big game?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl this Sunday, millions will be watching the game, but many will be tuning in for the commercials.

Some usual Super Bowl advertisers, though, won’t be running commercials during this year’s big game.

It’s not as unusual as you think, according to Syracuse University Professor Dennis Deninger from the school’s sports management department.

He says about 20 brands that advertised in the 2019 game weren’t back for the 2020 Super Bowl.

“There’s always a churn you always get a new set of advertisers and you get some that drop by the wayside. Maybe they sit out for a year or two. Maybe they don’t ever come back. So there will be a little bit of a different mix of advertising,” says the former ESPN production executive.

One of the more glaring brands you won’t see ads from is Budweiser, but Deninger says its parent company will very much be running commercials for its other products.

Deninger says AB InBev has paid for category exclusivity so no other beer company can run commercials during the Super Bowl.

This year, AB InBev will still advertise products like Michelob Ultra, Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer.

“Those will be there. And also AB/InBev is going to be buying spending some of their money for the Ad Council to run a few spots about hey, it’s a good idea to get your vaccine the vaccination,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

You won’t see Pepsi ads but Pepsi is still very much part of the game.

“Pepsi’s not running any commercials anywhere but halftime, but at halftime, you see the commercials they’ve been running commercials for a month promoting halftime tune in for the Pepsi. So their commitment to the Super Bowl hasn’t been reduced either,” Deninger says.

While ads will cost millions of dollars again in the Super Bowl, Deninger says it’s not as expensive as you think with such a huge audience reached and all the views these ads get in other ways that companies don’t pay for.

He tells NewsChannel 9, “No other show is like that you don’t go you don’t watch the Academy Awards and then say, ‘Oh, I gotta go online to watch those commercials’ just doesn’t happen. So it sounds expensive but when you add in the online views, it turns into a bargain.”

That said Deninger says movies, which typically use the big audiences of the Super Bowl to attract attention, won’t be part of the big game this year because a lot fewer people are going to theaters these days.