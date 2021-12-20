NORAD tracks Santa around the world on Christmas Eve

(WSYR-TV) — It’s only a matter of days until Santa Claus makes his journey around the world!

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, helps keep America’s skies safe. However, some might argue their most important night is on Christmas Eve when they’re tasked with tracking Santa to make sure his deliveries go smoothly.

Starting at 4 a.m. on December 24, Santa’s location can be tracked on noradsanta.org. If you don’t have access to a computer, you can also call +1 (877) HI-NORAD to get live updates on Santa’s trek. Santa’s elves also worked hard to help NORAD develop mobile applications to keep tabs on Mr. Claus! The application is available for both iPhone and Android devices.