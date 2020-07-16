(WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she has opened an investigation into the Twitter hack from Wednesday night.
This hack affected verified Twitter accounts, including political leaders, celebrities, business leaders and more.
Countless Americans rely on Twitter to read and watch the news, to engage in public debate, and to hear directly from political leaders, activists, business executives and other thought leaders. Last night’s attack on Twitter raises serious concerns about data security and how platforms like Twitter could be used to harm public debate. I have ordered my office to open an immediate investigation into this matter.New York Attorney General Letitia James
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also directed the state to conduct a full investigation.
“The Twitter hack and widespread takeover of verified Twitter accounts is deeply troubling and raises concerns about the cybersecurity of our communications systems, which are critical as we approach the upcoming presidential election. With more than 300 million users, Twitter is a primary source of news for many, making it a target for bad actors. This type of hack by con artists for financial gain can also be a tool of foreign actors and others to spread disinformation and – as we’ve witnessed – disrupt our elections.
I am directing a full investigation into this massive hack through the New York Department of Financial Services and any other relevant state agency to bring the facts to light. Foreign interference remains a grave threat to our democracy and New York will continue to lead the fight to protect our democracy and the integrity of our elections in any way we can.”
More from NewsChannel 9:
- President Trump touts regulation rollbacks amid pandemic
- NY attorney general opens investigation into Twitter hack
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield makes donations to food banks, pantries
- Oswego County announces changes in public transportation
- Hispanic group to Congress: Latinos got less help in pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App