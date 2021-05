SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- There is word from the parents of the woman charged with murdering an elderly woman at Skyline Apartments. Victoria Afet, 23, was back in court Thursday. This time, she was arraigned on an unrelated charge of robbery.

She was in court, but her attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. Cameras were not allowed in court once again. This robbery charge was from a February 18th incident where authorities said she committed a strong-arm robbery of a 74-year-old woman which also took place at Skyline Apartments. This court appearance was more subdued than her previous appearance. In the past, she pulled the fire alarm. Just last month, she was escorted by deputies wearing full riot gear and she was restrained in a chair.