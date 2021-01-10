(NEXSTAR) – U.S. Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood died Saturday while off-duty of unknown causes, the department announced Sunday. He was 51.
Liebengood was assigned to the Senate Division and had been with the department since 2005.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues,” the press release said.
On Twitter Sunday, CBS News Chief Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes said Former Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer told the news organization that Liebengood’s death was a “line of duty casualty.”
The office of the U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Gainer’s reported statement.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Governor Cuomo wants to modernize Department of Health’s Office of Professional Medical Conduct
- Possible virus exposure for lawmakers sheltering during riot
- Florida man seen carrying lectern at U.S. Capitol charged with 3 federal crimes
- Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday
- Off-duty U.S. Capitol Police officer has died
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App