Office Depot and OfficeMax customers to receive refund checks for false computer problems

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve had computer problems over the past few years, you might be getting a check in the mail.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is refunding $34 million to Office Depot and OfficeMax customers.

The checks are going to people who paid for technical services and repairs for their computers.

According to the FTC, between 2009 and 2016 some Office Depot customers were mistakenly told their products had malware symptoms. Some of those people were then talked into purchasing repair services that were not needed.

More than 541,000 people were affected, and the average refund check for this case is $63.

