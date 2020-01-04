Oil prices rise after US airstrike

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The deadly U.S. air strike in Iraq that killed Iran military leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani, is impacting oil prices.

Futures for Brent Crude, a global benchmark, jumped nearly four percent to nearly $70 a barrel in afternoon trading on Friday. U.S. oil futures were up nearly three percent at nearly $63 a barrel as well.

Both were on track for their biggest daily gains in about a month.

