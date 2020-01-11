Oman state TV says authorities open letter by deceased Sultan Qaboos bin Said naming his successor, without elaborating National News Posted: Jan 11, 2020 / 01:42 AM EST / Updated: Jan 11, 2020 / 01:42 AM EST DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman state TV says authorities open letter by deceased Sultan Qaboos bin Said naming his successor, without elaborating.
