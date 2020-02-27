Oreo and Walmart team up for cookie pack

(WSYR-TV) — If you’re an Oreo super-fan, Walmart has just the deal for you.

The retail Giant Oreo Variety Pack comes with five types of classic oreos.

From least to most in terms of cream, they are: Thin, Original, Double Stuff, MEGA Stuff and MOST Stuff.

Each variety comes in a full-sized pack and it comes with an exclusive shirt.

Apparently, it’s a very popular item.

It sells for $24.99, but at last check it was listed out of stock on Walmart’s website.