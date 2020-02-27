Oreo and Walmart team up for cookie pack

(WSYR-TV) — If you’re an Oreo super-fan, Walmart has just the deal for you.
The retail Giant Oreo Variety Pack comes with five types of classic oreos.
From least to most in terms of cream, they are: Thin, Original, Double Stuff, MEGA Stuff and MOST Stuff.
Each variety comes in a full-sized pack and it comes with an exclusive shirt.
Apparently, it’s a very popular item.
It sells for $24.99, but at last check it was listed out of stock on Walmart’s website.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App