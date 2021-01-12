OREO announces limited edition ‘strawberry frosted donut’ cookie with glittery creme

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — If you’re in search of some good news to start 2021, look no further. Oreo’s parent company, Nabisco, has just announced a new limited edition cookie: strawberry frosted donut with glittery pink colored creme filling.
The new cookie is comprised of two golden OREO cookies and filled with two cremes that come together making a heavenly match. First, there’s a pink colored, strawberry flavored creme with rainbow sprinkles (this alone is drool-worthy). Then, pair that with a donut flavored creme. The end result is a finger-lickin’ gooey goodness that even your high school chemistry teacher can’t explain.
The new OREO launches in March, just ahead of Easter. The cookies should be available wherever the brand is currently sold (Target, Walmart, etc.), according to Yahoo. They’re only available while supplies last, however, so get your hands on this creme-worthy cookie concoction before they’re all gone.
